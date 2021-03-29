President Muhammadu Buhari is set to travel to London for medical check-up, presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina, said in a statement Monday night.

According to him, the president will travel on Tuesday and will return in about two weeks.

Adesina’s full statement reads:

“President Muhammadu Buhari proceeds to London, the United Kingdom, Tuesday March 30, 2021, for a routine medical check-up.

“The President meets with Security Chiefs first in the morning, after which he embarks on the journey.

“He is due back in the country during the second week of April, 2021.”