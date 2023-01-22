Buhari leads APC campaign in Bauchi

President Muhammadu Buhari returns to the hustings for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima on Monday.

Buhari is expected to lead the presidential and governorship campaign of the All Progressives Congress in Bauchi, according to a campaign programme released by the secretary of the Presidential Campaign Council, James Faleke.

Buhari will be at the rally scheduled for 8.30 to 11.30 am.

The rally will take place earlier than other rallies, as Buhari is also expected in Lagos on Monday to begin a two-day visit.

In Lagos, he will commission the Lekki Deep Sea Port, a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) venture, involving the Federal and Lagos State governments and a private company, Tolaram.

Buhari will also commission the 32-metric tons per-hour Lagos Rice Mill, one of the largest in the world and the 18.75-kilometer 6-lane rigid-pavement Eleko Junction to Epe Expressway.

He is expected to commission the first phase of the iconic Blue Line on Tuesday, as well as the John Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History.

For the APC, the presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will take his campaign on Tuesday to Abia state and Ogun state on Wednesday.

It will be a busy week of electioneering as the candidate and his running mate, Senator Shettima, will also canvass for votes in Benue and Taraba on Thursday.

While the Benue rally is billed for between 10 a.m and 1pm, Taraba’s will take place between 2.30pm and 4.30pm.

The campaign train returns to Abuja on Friday for the launching by the vice-presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima, of the All Farmers Progressive Association and commissioning of tractors for members.

On the same day, Shettima will hold a Town Hall meeting with Livestock Development Group.

The APC in its Action Plan pledges to consolidate on President Buhari’s huge investments in agriculture by setting up commodity exchanges and agricultural hubs in Nigeria’s six geo-political zones.

Zamfara state, where all the APC tendencies in the state have united, will host the last rally of the week on Saturday in Gusau, the capital.