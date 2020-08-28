As Dr. Wale Okediran assumes office as Secretary-General of the Pan-African Writers Association, President Muhammadu Buhari says “the appointment once again attests to the excellence exhibited by Nigerians in almost all areas of human endeavour.”

The medical doctor-turned-writer was President of the Association of Nigerian Authors and former member of the House of Representatives.

The President described Okediran’s appointment as “round peg in a round hole,” as he has made name and reputation as a skillful writer and author of many books.

President Buhari urged the PAWA Secretary-General, who will be domiciled in Ghana for his tenure of office, to continue bearing aloft the flag of Nigeria.