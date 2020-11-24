President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated former Group Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Dr Gaius Obaseki on his 75th birthday, commending him for shaping the nation’s oil and gas industry.

In a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Tuesday, Buhari joined family members, friends and associates of the former GMD in celebrating the milestone, signposted by many years of service to the nation.

The president noted with delight that Obaseki had distinguished himself in the oil and gas sector where he supervised the repositioning of the NNPC, making it more business friendly and development oriented.

The president affirmed that the former Chairman of the Nigeria LNG Limited, who currently chairs Brass LNG, had deployed his wisdom, knowledge and experience in winning well deserved national and international awards and recognitions.

Buhari urged Obaseki to be more dedicated and committed to the virtues of hard work, discipline and focus that had defined his vision for Nigeria.

He prayed that the almighty God would grant him longer life, more strength and good health to realize all his dreams.