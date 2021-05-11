President Muhammadu Buhari has appreciated the support of the European Union to Nigeria, which he said has been “in diverse ways, including humanitarian and trade relations.”

Speaking while receiving the outgoing Ambassador/ Head of the European Union delegation to Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Ketil Karlsen, the president appreciated the fact that the EU remains the largest trading partner with Nigeria, while members of the union equally remain the largest investors.

According to a statement by the Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity), Femi Adesina, President Buhari thanked the outgoing ambassador for facilitating the visits of French and German leaders during his tour of duty, noting that it was during Prime Minister Angela Merkel’s visit that the door to relationship with Siemens of Germany on power was opened.

In his response, Ambassador Karlsen, who has spent four years in Nigeria, said he enjoyed “excellent collaboration” with President Buhari, and with Nigeria.