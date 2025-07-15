Buhari: Kwara postpones BECE, announces new date

The Kwara State Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development has postponed the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), originally scheduled for Tuesday, to Thursday.

Its Commissioner, Dr. Lawal Olohungbebe, said this followed the Federal Government’s declaration of a public holiday in honour of late President Muhammadu Buhari.

Olohungbebe, in a statement on Monday, assured stakeholders, including students, parents, and school administrators, that the decision was necessary due to the unforeseen holiday.

He expressed regret for any inconvenience and thanked the public for their understanding and cooperation.

