Former Governor of Ekiti State, Peter Ayodele Fayose, has likened Muhammadu Buhari to the biblical Jonah in a boat.

Fayose said this while reacting to the current state of insecurity in the country.

He admitted that nothing is wrong with Nigeria as a country and Nigerians as a people, but blamed Buhari for how things have turned out in recent times.

In a tweet, he wrote on his Twitter handle: “Nothing is wrong with Nigeria as a country and Nigerians as a people.

“Buhari is the national mishap and the Jonah in our boat.

“This insecurity is one too many and painfully, Nigerians will have to endure till 2023.

“I pray God keeps us till then.”