President Muhammadu Buhari is participating online in the 28th meeting of the Federal Executive Council from his country home in Daura, Katsina State.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the meeting, which commenced at about 10am, is presided over by the Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

The virtual meeting is taking place at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The meeting is the first time the president would be participating virtually from his Daura country home since he assumed office in May, 2015.

Other participants in the meeting include the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, and the National Security Adviser, retired Major General Babagana Monguno.

Other members of the cabinet physically attending the meeting are the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; and his Works and Housing counterpart, Babatunde Fashola.

NAN reports that the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, was represented at the meeting by Hajiya Habiba Lawal, Permanent Secretary of the Ecological Fund Office.

The Ministers of Education, Adamu Adamu; Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello; Agriculture, Sabo Nanono; Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami; and Aviation, Hadi Sirika, are also attending the meeting.

Others present at the chamber are retired Minister of Defence, retired Major General Bashir Magashi; Environment, Mohammed Abubakar; Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi; Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva; and Minister of State for the Environment, Sharon Ikpeazu.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, and other ministers are also participating in the meeting from their various offices in Abuja online.

NAN learnt that about 33 items are on the agenda of the meeting.

Buhari is expected back in Abuja on December 18.