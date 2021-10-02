Buhari: I’ve lifted ban on Twitter but with conditions

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered that the ban on microblogging site, Twitter, be lifted.

President Buhari made the disclosure in his October 1 independence anniversary speech in the early hours of Friday.

He, however, said that the resumption of operations by Twitter will be dependent on the microblogging site meeting certain conditions.

He said: “Following the suspension of Twitter operations, Twitter Inc. reached out to the Federal Government of Nigeria to resolve the impasse. Subsequently, I constituted a Presidential Committee to engage Twitter to explore the possibility of resolving the issue.

“The Committee, along with its Technical Team, has engaged with Twitter and have addressed a number of key issues. These are: National Security and Cohesion; Registration, Physical presence and Representation; Fair Taxation; Dispute Resolution; and Local Content.

“Following the extensive engagements, the issues are being addressed and I have directed that the suspension be lifted but only if the conditions are met to allow our citizens continue the use of the platform for business and positive engagements.”