Buhari is Nigeria’s worst president security wise – Ortom

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has described President Muhammadu Buhari as the worst Nigerian leader when it comes to security matters.

Governor Ortom gave the damning verdict when he featured on Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily on Tuesday.

The Governor, who spoke on President Buhari’s open grazing policy, said: “Mr President is pushing me to think that what they say about him that he has a hidden agenda in this country is true.

“Because it is very clear that he wants to fulanise, but he is not the first Fulani president.

“(Shehu) Shagari was a Fulani President, (Umar) Yar’ Adua was a Fulani President and they were the best in the history.

“But President Buhari is the worst president when it comes to issues of security and keeping his promises.

“Go back to 2015.

“What did he say?

“Human rights issues.

“He talked about press freedom, about the economy, corruption, security.

“Tell me one that Mr. President has achieved.

“He has achieved some level of development in other sectors, but these prominent things that are concerns to Nigerians and we are all worried about.. tell me when Mr. President has come out to address them.

“Is it corruption?

“We are worse in the history of this country.”

Ortom said it was disappointing that despite the fact that most states have agreed that ranching is a better way to go in an attempt to resolve the crisis, Buhari has maintained his stance on open grazing.

He said: “If Mr. President respects the law, the Land Use Act gives governors the power to preside over land administration on behalf of the people that they govern.

“So it is amazing and I am surprised to hear this coming from Mr. President as if he doesn’t have an Attorney General or lawyers around him to advice him.

“I think Mr. President was misquoted or he did it out of error.

“He should come out to apologise to Nigerians.”