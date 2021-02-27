Human rights activist, Aisha Yesufu, has described President Muhammadu Buhari as incompetent and clueless.

The activist said this as a reaction to the abduction of the 317 girls from Government Science Secondary School, Zamfara State on February 26, 2021.

In an interview with Channels Television, Yusufu was asked of her take on Buhari’s statement on how the government at the federal level will handle the situation and the ongoing measures being taken to tackle the issues involving insurgency, banditry and kidnapping, Yesufu said she makes absolutely nothing of the President’s statement because he says one thing and the opposite happens.

She said: “What I make of the statement is absolutely nothing.

“We are used to a President whose words mean nothing.

“He says one thing and the opposite happens.

“And I think that part of the things we should be demanding as Nigerians is the fact that the President should come out and tell us what is going on.

“The media should sit with the President and ask him what is the way forward.

“As a citizen, it is not our business to give the way forward.

“He was voted to give the way forward.

“His salaries are paid, his needs are being taken care of.

“The president isn’t anywhere.

“When the President first came in, they talked about the body language.

“What is the body language of the President today?

“The body language of Muhammadu Buhari enables the terrorists.

“They know that we have an incompetent and clueless Commander-in-Chief who does not even bother about what is happening in the country.

“Yesterday we buried seven military officers and among them the best that we had.

“The nation was in mourning and the President was a few minutes away from where they were buried and he didn’t turn up.

“It is time we begin to make serious demands from the President and let him know that if he is not ready to do this for us, he can leave and resign or go away.

“Enough of the abduction, killings and incompetence, we are tired and we need good governance thank you.”

When questioned about her use of words like clueless and incompetent on the country’s number one citizen, Yusufu stated that it was not an insult but a statement of fact.

She said: “Those things are not insults.

“They are statements of facts.

“You can check this.

“When we say someone is clueless, the person has done absolutely nothing and that’s what I am saying.

“I do not insult and I will never and he is not even worthy of my insult.

“So let’s just be factual.

“Those things are statement of facts and are not insults.

“And we should not be cowards in this country we are all citizens and no slaves.”