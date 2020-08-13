President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday inaugurated the Police Mobile Force Training College located at Ende Hills, Nasarawa Eggon Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

Represented by the Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Dingyadi, Buhari said the essence of the training college was to enhance operational capacity of the Nigeria Police Special Forces in dealing with current threats of insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery, civil insurrection and other emerging crimes plaguing the country.

The President noted that the conceptualisation and timely completion of the college was in tandem with his administration’s policy trust to modernise Nigeria internal security framework through proactive policing in line with international best practices.

He said: “This training facility is of immense importance and great significance as it adds to the existing PMF training institutions in Gwoza, Borno State and Ila-Orangun in Osun State.

“The intention is to expand the capacity of PMF training facilities in the country to give effect to capacity building for Special Forces, to neutralise rising waves of violent crimes across Nigeria.”

Buhari said additional PMF training facilities would be established in other geopolitical zones to strengthen the operational capacity of the mobile force.

He commended the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, and the Police Management Team for their dexterity, steadfastness and commitment towards improving the Nigeria police.

The President also commended Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State for his administration’s support towards the completion of the project and other policing activities, while soliciting for more in order to provide peace to the people.

In his remarks, Adamu said the training college was implemented within the financial capacity of the police force and the support of the Nasarawa State Government.

Adamu said the project is a critical national security asset established as part of the strategic approach to strengthen the capacity of the special and tactical operations arms of the Nigeria police.

“It is strategic in dealing with current and emerging threats in the country on a sustainable basis,” he said.

The I-G maintained that specialised training is key to effective planning, coordination and successful operations of the Police, especially with the threat of terrorism and other violent crimes facing the country.

Adamu restated the unwavering determination of the police force to evolve innovative approaches towards enthroning a stable security order in the country.