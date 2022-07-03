Buhari inaugurates 55km road in Yobe

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday, inaugurated a 55 kilometers Nguru-Gashua-Baymari road and handed it over to the Yobe government.

Buhari, represented by the Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, said the project was part of Federal government’s commitment to improving road transport infrastructure and economic growth by extension.

“As you can all see, we are handing over the 55 Kilometers road, which links Nguru-Gashua-Bayamari in Yobe to Jigawa and Borno.

“A very important road that connects agrarian and trading communities to ease movement of farm products.

“By linking these communities together, this road becomes a critical component of our national road network,” he said.

Buhari enjoined road users to drive in accordance with the law as stipulated in the Highway Code.

In his remarks, Babatunde Fashola, the Minister of Works and Housing, noted that the ministry had commenced the first of the second phase of project completion and handovers in the country.

Fashola was represented by Celestine Shuwusu, the ministry’s Director, HighWays, Northeast.

He expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Finance, members of the National Assembly and Chairmen of the Senate and House Committees on Works in the eight and ninth assembly for their support.

He also commended his staff, contractors and affected communities for their hardwork and cooperation.

Also Speaking, Alhaji Bashir Alkali, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, said the focus was to link the major arterial roads to refineries, ports, tertiary institutions and high volume commercial centres.

Alkali represented by Olusegun Akinmade added that the ministry had successfully completed several roads and maintained several bridges to ensure that road users had a rewarding road travel experience.

Speaking at the occasion, Gov Mai Mala Buni said the inauguration of the road was historic to the people of the state after several years of neglect by previous Federal government administrations.

“The importance of this road to the socioeconomic development of the state cannot be over emphasized.

“It is a link between Zone C Senatorial District and other parts of the state.

“It also serves as bridge connecting social and international trade between other parts of the state and the border communities of Niger Republic.

“Therefore, the road is a life wire to the means of livelihood to many families within and outside the state,” he said.

Buni added that for several years, business activities and economic growth of those depending on the road, had been slowed down by its deplorable state.

He also thanked President Buhari’s administration for investing hugely in rebuilding peace in the northeast region and Yobe in particular.

Buni expressed gratitude to the Federal Executive Council for refunding the sum of N18 billion expended by Yobe government for the reconstruction of Federal roads in the state among others.