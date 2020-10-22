President Muhammadu Buhari has failed to address the most topical expectation of Nigerians in his broadcast on the #EndSARS protest.

Nigerians were expectant that the President was going to address the shooting at protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos by the Nigerian Army.

However, President Muhammadu Buhari did not mention the issue at all in his broadcast on Thursday.

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had vowed to take up the issue with the President.

Sanwo-Olu, however, said on Thursday that his attempts to speak with the President on the telephone since the incident occurred had failed.

He said the two times he had called, he only succeeded in speaking once with the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

The Lekki shooting had further aggravated the situation in Lagos.