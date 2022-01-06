Buhari hosts Mali’s Special Envoy, pledges support to restore constitutional order

President Muhammadu Buhari has received a Special Envoy from Col. Assimi Goita, the Transitional President of Mali.

Femi Adesina, the president’s spokesman in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, said President Buhari promised that Nigeria would do her level best for the sister country, within the requirements of ECOWAS.

It said Col. Abdoulaye Maiga, Mali’s Minister of Territorial Administration and Decentralisation, led a team, which briefed President Buhari on conclusions from the National Conference on State-Rebuilding, held in Bamako, Dec. 27-30, 2021.

Responding to the comprehensive briefing, the president said nobody could love Mali more than Malians themselves, counselling that everyone should work within the tenets of ECOWAS, in order to restore constitutional order to the West African country at the shortest possible time.

He said: “I am pleased you have briefed the ECOWAS Chairman too.

“Nigeria will work within ECOWAS limitations to assist Mali. Every country has its issues. We fought our own Civil War before, so we may not know the totality of the internal politics of each country.

“But we will make as much sacrifice as we can for Mali, within ECOWAS requirements.”

The Special Envoy expressed gratitude to Nigeria for support to his country in terms of bilateral relations, and for the help rendered to the ECOWAS Mediation Team, led by former President Goodluck Jonathan.

He said the vision of Col. Goita was speedy return to democracy, adding that “Mali wants to review laws guiding elections, and professionalize the process.”