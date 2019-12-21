President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday in Abuja held bilateral talks with some leaders of Economic Community of West African States.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the meetings were held on the sideline of the ongoing 56th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government.

NAN reports that among the West African leaders expected to meet with Buhari are President Alassane Quattara of Cote d’Ivoire, Patrick Talon of Benin Republic, Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone, George Weah of Liberia and Rock Marc Kabore of Burkina Faso.

NAN reports that the outcomes of the meetings were still being expected as at the time of filling this report.

The 56th session of the ECOWAS is expected to consider, among other sub-regional and continental issues, the recommendations on the proposed single currency regime for the sub-region.

NAN reports that ECOWAS leaders had agreed on a single currency for the sub-region 30 years back, to boost cross-border trade and economic development.

They had formally agreed to name the common currency “Eco”.

The member states of ECOWAS are Benin, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Liberia, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone and Togo.