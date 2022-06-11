Buhari hails Sotonye Amakiri at 80

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined the academic in celebrating with Emeritus Prof. Sotonye Fiberesima Amakiri, MNI, on his 80th birthday, June 12, 2022.

The President in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Femi Adeshina prayed for good health and strength for the renowned scholar and administrator.

The President felicitates with family, friends and associates of the academic, who turned Prof of Veterinary Anatomy in 1980 and has consistently contributed to knowledge and development of the country through research, publications and holding leadership positions.

President Buhari notes the key roles of Prof. Amakiri in educational development in the country, and beyond, greatly impacting many lives with knowledge and wisdom, particularly sitting on the National Library Board, Lagos and serving as Member, Agricultural Advisory Council and Green Revolution Committee, Rivers State; Consultant to the Federal Livestock Department, Lagos and the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology on Veterinary, Livestock and various Agricultural projects.

As Chairman, South South People’s Conference (SSOPEC), the President commends the visionary and inspiring leadership role of Professor Amakiri in promoting peace, unity and development in the Niger Delta region, especially in encouraging more open communication and negotiations.

President Buhari wishes the scholar more years of wellbeing with his family.