Buhari hails renowned arts journalist, actor, Jahman Anikulapo at 60

President Muhammadu Buhari has warmly shared the joy of celebrations with renowned culture and arts advocate, Jahman Anikulapo, who turned 60, brimming with youthful energy and readiness to keep shaping the music and film industry with new ideas.

President Buhari lauded the culture activist for his sustained advocacy and celebration of the traditional, iconic, and unique identity of Nigeria and Africa in writing, film, drama and discussions, intentionally documenting history, promoting culture tourism and inspiring generations.

The President affirmed that Anikulapo’s tutelage under some of the best dramatic and literary critics in the world, with many living and teaching in Nigeria, shows in his dedication to creativity, especially in the narrative styles.

As the journalist, director, actor, and critic uses his creative talent to keep the spotlight on arts and culture as integral aspects of development, President Buhari believes his zeal and knowledge will continue to be relevant in a dynamic world, where values and virtues will shape the future of leadership.

The President congratulated family members, friends and colleagues of Anikulapo on the joyous occasion of turning 60.

President Buhari prayed for the well-being of the former Guardian newspaper Editor, who leads institutions like the Culture Advocates Caucus.