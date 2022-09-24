Buhari hails octogenarian photographer, Sunmi Smart-Cole

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday rejoiced with ace photographer, musician and publisher, Sunmi Smart-Cole, and his family, on the occasion of his 81st birthday coming up on Sunday.

Buhari’s spokesman, Femi Adesina, stated in Abuja that the president saluted the octogenarian for his legendary impact on the media, music and the country’s development.

He affirmed that the diligence, excellence and experience of Smart-Cole on cameras, musical instruments and managing people and events over many years had continued to inspire and guide a new generation.

The president noted that the new generation had been learning his wise counsel on turning skills into trade, and spreading influence.

He also acknowledged the vision of the international professional photographer, who learnt his trade in United States, but sought growth and impact in Nigeria and in Africa.

Buhari lauded Smart-Cole for sustaining a legacy of capturing history, storing and sharing memories, both of the highly placed, and the less privileged.

He extolled the warmth, candidness and foresight of the renowned photojournalist, who worked with the Guardian Newspapers as Photo Editor, before spreading his tentacles into private business and consulting, interfacing with leaders, home and abroad.

The president prayed for the wellbeing of Smart-Cole and his family, Adesina stated.