President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated one of the world’s best goalkeepers, Emmanuel Okala, on his 70th birthday.

Buhari recalled that as a goalkeeper for the senior national football team, Green Eagles, in his prime, Okala represented the best of Nigerian talent and dexterity.

He thanked the 1980 Africa Cup of Nations winner for inspiring many with his brand of patriotism and dedication to duty each time he donned the national colours on duty.

In a statement by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, on Monday, the president noted that Emmanuel Okala is worthy of honour and celebration as a coach and mentor who has helped many footballers succeed in their chosen careers.

He prayed the Almighty God to grant the elder statesman more memorable years of health and fulfillment in all his endeavours.