President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Festus Keyamo (SAN), on his 51st birthday, joining family, friends and professional associates to celebrate the minister, whose dedication to the nation continues to inspire others, especially the youth.

The President’s goodwill message was contained in a message by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, on Thursday.

Adesina said: “The President commends the selflessness, sacrifices and diligence of the social crusader, activist and public servant, acknowledging his contributions to building people and institutions, particularly standing up for good governance over many years, and steadily gaining recognition and awards for good works.

“As Keyamo turns 51, the President urges more commitment to the legacies of integrity and empathy he has always championed, praying that the Almighty God will prosper him with wisdom and good health.”