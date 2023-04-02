Buhari hails Anthony Joshua’s victory over Franklin

President Muhammadu Buhari has celebrated the victory of Nigerian-born boxer, Anthony Joshua, over Jermaine Franklin, commending the triumph of the gifted pugilist over a formidable opponent.

The President’s commendation was contained in a statement by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, on Sunday.

According to the statement, President Buhari extolled the mentality of Joshua, who did not allow personal setbacks and obstacles to dent his resilient spirit.

He said the former three-time world heavyweight champion has demonstrated that by hard work, patience, dedication, persistence and humility, those who dare do win.

Shehu added in the statement: “President Buhari lauds Joshua for his courage and discipline, on and off the ring, and prays that this success will be a stepping stone to one of the greatest comebacks in boxing history.

“The President believes that the accomplishments of Joshua on the world stage will continue to inspire many upcoming professionals, particularly sportsmen and women, not to be discouraged by temporary defeats and setbacks.

“He wishes Joshua a bright future and fulfilling career.”