President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated a renowned Kano-based businessman, Alhaji Aminu Dantata, on the occasion of his 90th birthday.

The President, in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, lauded Dantata for his managerial skills and business acumen.

He also commended the business mogul for service to humanity through his philanthropic works.

“The history of the Dantata family is inspiring and exciting.

”The family had a modest beginning but they transformed themselves into business success through sheer hard work, vision and determination.

“You can’t go through the history of the Dantatas without being impressed with their enterprising spirit and how they built their father’s legacy from strength to strength,” Buhari remarked.