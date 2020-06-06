The South South Buhari Anti-Corruption Group on Saturday berated those questioning the higher institution certificate obtained by the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, asking them to verify from the school he attended if they were so interested.

The group, in a statement by its President, Imafidon Odion, in Abuja, said if Obaseki did not graduate from the University of Ibadan, he would not have been called an alumnus of the school.

According to Odion, it was on this premise he was invited by the school authority for a programme not long ago.

He said: “Governor Godwin Obaseki is a Nigerian, who schooled in this country and not Chicago or Toronto.

“The school is right with us and any person who doubt his certificate should just walk to the school and seek clarification.

“Castigating the governor on the pages of newspapers is not the best way to go about it.”

Odion further stressed that if they were so interested to get to the root of the whole drama, they should go to the school and confirm the authenticity of his result.

He challenged those criticising the governor to mandate all the governorship aspirants to get Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s clearance certificates as a yardstick to vie for the poll to avoid unpleasant situation in the future.

“If those criticising him are sure of themselves, they should also mandate all the aspirants to get clearance from the EFCC,” Odion remarked.

He said it was disheartening that people only castigate on the basis of interest even when they knew that the issue being discussed was untrue.

