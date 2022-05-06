Buhari grieves over Katsina boat mishap deaths

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed grief as several people are feared dead after a boat sank in Mai’aduwa Local Government Area of Katsina State.

In a reaction to the incident as reported Wednesday, President Buhari in a press statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu said he was extremely pained by capsizing of the boat, carrying mostly children on Sallah celebrations, saying, “my thoughts are with the bereaved families.

“Right now, rescue operations by the State Government and National Inland Waterways Authority, NIWA, are ongoing at the site of the tragedy, hoping to rescue missing passengers.

“NIWA has been directed to provide more life jackets to the communities in the areas. I pray for the repose of the deceased and for the safety of everyone on board” the statement said.

The President warned against use of rickety boats, overloading and none use of life jackets which have been associated with frequent boat mishaps in the country.