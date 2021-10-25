Buhari greets South South leader, Sir Celestine Tawo, at 80

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Sir (Chief) Celestine Osim Tawo as he turns 80 years.

In a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, President Buhari acknowledged and applauded the many decades put into national service and development by the respected South South leader, “who had variously served as commissioner in Cross River State, Board Director of Federal Mortgage Bank, community leader, and Knight of the Order of Saint John International (KSJ), among others.”

He also lauded Sir Tawo’s contributions to the peace that currently subsists in the Niger Delta region, urging him to continue deploying his influence and wisdom to the sustainability of amity and concord in the area, and the country at large.

“President Buhari greets the entire Tawo family, their friends and associates, praying for longer life and good health for the celebrant, as he continues to serve God and humanity,” the statement added.