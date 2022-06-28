Buhari greets renowned journalist, Akpandem James at 60

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with foremost journalist, Akpandem James, as he turns 60 June 29, 2022, applauding the more than three decades of commitment to a profession that informs, educates, entertains, and sets agenda for public discourse.

The President lauds a career that has seen the journalist traversing Concord Press (now defunct), The Punch, Daily Independent, where James was founding editor, and later, managing editor.

President Buhari acknowledges the journalist’s contributions to national development, particularly through a recently released 633-page book, The National Conversation: Interests and Intrigues, that shaped the 2014 National Conference.

He rejoices with the media family, notably the Nigeria Guild of Editors, of which James is a Fellow, and the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ).

President Buhari wishes the celebrant good health, long life, and more germane contributions to the profession he loves.