President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the former First Lady of Lagos State, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, who turns 60 on September 21, 2020.

In a congratulatory message by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Sunday, Buhari joined family, friends and political associates to celebrate the milestone, adorned by many years of service to the nation and humanity.

The president saluted the senator, who has been re-elected three times to represent Lagos Central, for her courage and tenacity in many daunting situations.

He lauded Mrs Tinubu for remaining ”consistent in her passion for inclusivity, particularly as it relates to women and children, who constitute majority of the population, yet rank high on vulnerability.”

Buhari noted, with gratitude, the loyalty and dedication of Sen. Tinubu to the growth of the governing party, All Progressives Congress.

He also acknowledged her contributions to ”strengthening leadership structures at various levels, always providing wise counsels and advocating middle ground reconciliation in favour of greater good for greater majority.”

According to him, as the Senator turns 60, the stage for better and more rewarding service has been set, with all the experiences gathered over the years from the Lagos State Government House, and as a ranking member the National Assembly.

Buhari prayed for strength, good health and wisdom for the graceful matriarch of the Asiwaju Bola Tinubu family.