Buhari greets NEPC Executive Director, Olusegun Awolowo

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated Executive Director/CEO, Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Olusegun Awolowo, on his 58th birthday.

In a congratulatory message by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, on Monday in Abuja, the president joined family and friends to celebrate with the lawyer and administrator “whose contributions to nation building remain indelible’’.

He lauded Awolowo’s willingness to work in public service over many years, serving four presidents in different capacities.

Awolowo is currently leading the policy of “zero-oil’’, which seeks to stimulate potentials for export in some key areas of the economy that will generate foreign exchange.

The president congratulated the executive director, who was elected President of National Trade Promotion Organisations (TPOs) from ECOWAS member States, due to his diligence and commitment to encouraging inward–outward linkage for the Nigerian and African economy.

Buhari prayed for his good health and strength to keep serving the nation he loves so much.