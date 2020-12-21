President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the National Librarian, Prof. Lenrie Aina on his 70th birthday, which falls on December 22.

The President, in a congratulatory statement issued by his spokesman, Femi Adesina in Abuja on Monday, commended Aina for dedicating more than 40 years of training, research and service to Nigeria, and 22 African countries.

Buhari congratulated the Chief Executive Officer of the National Library of Nigeria for his contribution to knowledge in an area of education that provides bedrock for research.

He extolled the scholar for paying particular attention and writing extensively on Agricultural Information, which had since become a central reference in Africa and beyond.

The President rejoiced with the academia and professional associates of the professor of Library and Information Science on his investments in building human capacity and providing insights into the future of learning for institutions and governments.

He also lauded him for willingly accepting every call to national service.

Buhari expressed the belief that Aina’s wealth of knowledge and experience would continue to inspire many into adopting the noble career, especially as resources for learning became more diversified in a fast changing world.

The President prayed that God would grant the scholar longer life and strength to keep serving the nation.