Buhari greets musical maestro Ebenezer Obey at 81

President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with multi-talented musician, Ebenezer Obey, on his 81stbirthday, celebrating the talented performer for 66 years of impactful global career, with evergreen signature tunes from the 50’s.

President Buhari affirms the influence of Obey, known as “Chief Commander”, on the blossoming Nigerian musical industry since he started out at 15 years, bringing a fusion of juju and highlife into a musical band , International Brothers, in 1964, metamorphosing to “International Reformers” in the 70’s.

The President believes the revered mentor and teacher expands his reach through sharing knowledge, good works and charity, guiding younger musicians to get training and skills at his musical school, counseling many against destructive habits and providing scholarships for the less privileged, with visits to orphanages and other welfare institutions.

President Buhari joins family members, friends, professional colleagues and fans of Obey in appreciating the life-long dedication, diligence and sacrifices that culminated in the successes, and the willingness to always place God at the center.

The President prays for good health, and more years of blessings for the octogenarian.