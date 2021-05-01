President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with General Secretary of Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN), Alhaji Mohammed Idris, on his 55th birthday, joining family members and friends to celebrate with the influential media and communications entrepreneur, whose profile continues to rise.

The President congratulated Idris, the Kakaki of Nupe, who is Chairman of Bifocal Group, owners of WEFM 106.3 and publisher of Blueprint newspaper, saluting his courage to invest in the vibrant and dynamic Nigerian media industry, and working diligently to always ensure fairness, balance and accuracy.

President Buhari extolled the General Secretary of NPAN for also expanding frontiers of news reporting in the country by exploring use of local languages, which promotes awareness and inclusiveness, while noting his efforts in setting up a foundation that caters for the underprivileged in the society.

Apart from investing in media and communications, the President noted the footprints of the Chairman of Bifocal Group in other sectors of the economy, which include tourism, construction, logistics and a budding interest in politics, praying that almighty God will expand his coast, grant him longer life and good health.