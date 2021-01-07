President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with trade unionist and labour leader, Issa Aremu, on his 60th birthday, January 8, congratulating him for consistently standing for the welfare of workers and citizens.

The president, in a congratulatory message issued by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Thursday, joined family members, friends and associates in celebrating with the former Vice President of the Nigeria Labour Congress.

Aremu is also a member of the executive council, and currently serves as the General Secretary of the National Union of Textile, Garment and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria.

According to him, the labour leader displays a depth of wisdom and knowledge on the Nigerian economy, especially on activating employment by innovative and creative means, that deserves commendation.

He also lauded Aremu’s proposals on resuscitating the textile industries across the country, saying this revealed his love for the nation.

The president extolled his foresight, courage and forthrightness on national issues, urging more commitment and participation on issues that shape the future of the country.

He wished the labour leader more years of good health and longer life.