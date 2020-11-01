President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Charity Shekari, a stalwart of the All Progressives Congress and wife of a former Deputy Governor of Kaduna State, Stephen Shekari, on the occasion of her 60th birthday.

Buhari, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Sunday, rejoiced with the journalist, public administrator and technocrat, who, he said, had served in various positions in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Shekari had served as Senior Special Assistant to a former Kaduna State governor, Special Assistant on Non-Governmental Organisations and Commissioner for Health in the state.

The president commended Shekari for contributing greatly to the development of the state.

While wishing her greater service to the country and to humanity, he prayed for good health and sound mind for the celebrator.