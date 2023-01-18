Buhari greets Jahman Anikulapo at 60

President Muhammadu Buhari has shared the joy of celebrations with a renowned culture and arts advocate, Jahman Anikulapo, who turned 60.

The President in a statement issued Wednesday by Buhari’s Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina noted that Anikulapo had been brimming with youthful energy and readiness to keep shaping the music and film industry with new ideas.

Buhari lauded the culture activist for his sustained advocacy and celebration of the traditional, iconic and unique identity of Nigeria and Africa in writing, film, drama and discussions, intentionally documenting history, promoting culture tourism and inspiring generations.

He noted that Anikulapo’s tutelage under some of the best dramatic and literary critics across the world, with many living and teaching in Nigeria, had reflected in his dedication to creativity, especially in the narrative styles.

The President said that Anikulapo uses his creative talent to keep the spotlight on arts and culture, his zeal and knowledge will continue to be relevant in a dynamic world, where values and virtues will shape the future of leadership.

He congratulated family members, friends and colleagues of Anikulapo on the joyous occasion of turning 60.

Buhari prayed for the wellbeing of the former Guardian Newspaper editor, who leads an institution like Culture Advocates Caucus.