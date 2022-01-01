Buhari greets head, Aba traditional council, Isaac Ikonne on his 93rd birthday

President Muhammadu Buhari has greeted the Chairman of Aba Traditional Council, His Royal Majesty, Dr. Isaac Ikonne, Enyi I of Aba, on his 93rd birthday.

Buhari in a statement issued Saturday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adeshina, joined family and friends to celebrate with the paramount ruler.

The President felicitated with the Aba Traditional Council, sons and daughters of the community and entire Abia State on another milestone of longevity, courage and steadfastness in service to the nation and humanity by Dr Ikonne, while appreciating his commitment to the unity and growth of the country.

He commended the revered traditional ruler for the many strides in his domain since he ascended the throne, with marked difference in the rising interest for education, entrepreneurship and, most significantly, a sense of communality, which breeds peace.

President Buhari prays that the Almighty God will continue to grant Dr. Ikonne good health and strength.