Buhari greets Governor Sule at 62

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule as he marks 62 years.

In a message to the Governor, President Buhari commended him for his “immense patriotism, hard work, and self-reliance to transform Nasarawa State to a land of peace, development and prosperity.”

The President commended the Governor for the good governance in his tenure so far and wished that he would fulfil his dream of making Nasarawa State a peaceful and prosperous State, making it a model for others to copy.

“May you stay healthy and live long, as you chart your very promising political career,” said the President.