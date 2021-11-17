Buhari greets foremost lawyer, Wole Olanipekun at 70

President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with former President, Nigerian Bar Association, Chief Wole Olanipekun on the occasion of his 70th birthday, November 18, 2021.

The President salutes a life dedicated to jurisprudence and service to the country, which has pedestaled Chief Olanipekun as a former Attorney General/Commissioner for Justice in Ondo State, one time NBA President, Vice President Pan African Lawyers Union, Life Bencher among others. He is equally a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, and Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic, OFR.

President Buhari commended the erudite lawyer for replicating himself in his four biological offspring, who are all lawyers, with two having attained the learned silk status of Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

He also notes that numerous other lawyers have passed through his chambers, and doing exploits in the legal profession.

President Buhari felicitated with the entire Olanipekun family, their friends, associates, and the legal profession in general, urging all and sundry to emulate the commitment of the new octogenarian in using law to bring succour to innumerable people, and touching other lives through philanthropy.

He wished Chief Olanipekun longer life in good health, and greater service to God, and to humanity.