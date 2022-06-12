Buhari greets FCT Minister at 52

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and her family as she marks her 52nd birthday, June 12, 2022.

Buhari, in a statement signed Sunday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity; Garba Shehu described Aliyu as one of the women at the forefront of Nigeria’s development journey.

“Her position in government,” says the President, “makes her a role model, confirming the fact that when we encourage them to believe in themselves, our women can achieve anything they want. Minister Ramatu is evidence that our women are capable of transforming society by their strength and sheer dedication.”

The President wished her and family members a joyful occasion and many happy returns.