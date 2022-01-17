Buhari greets ex-Sec.-Gen. Commonwealth, Anyaoku at 89

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday felicitated former Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, on his 89th birthday on Jan. 18.

In a congratulatory message by his media aide, Femi Adesina, in Abuja, the president joined family and friends to celebrate with the diplomat, whose contributions to Nigeria and the international community would continue to stand out.

Buhari affirmed that the international diplomat, who started as a Foreign Service Officer, had consistently followed and projected the wellbeing of his country.

He also lauded him for working assiduously to build his local community and staying vocal in counselling leaders on way forward.

The president extolled his foresight, courage and diligence in pursuing his vision for a more just and peaceful world.

He prayed that the almighty God would continue to strengthen the renowned international diplomat and his family.