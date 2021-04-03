President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with former Vice Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Prof. Roger Olatokunbo Makanjuola, on his 75th birthday, April 4, 2021, rejoicing with the medical practitioner and administrator on another milestone, with many years of achievements.

The President, in a message conveyed in a statement by his spokesperson, Femi Adesina, on Saturday, joined the Nigerian Medical Association, Association of Nigerian Psychiatrists, family and friends of the former Vice Chancellor in celebrating the septuagenarian, whose research and dedication to medical practice continues to inspire and resonate across his field, serving variously as Chairman, Medical & Dental Council of Nigeria, President, West African College of Physicians, Chief Medical Director of Obafemi Awolowo Teaching Hospitals Complex and Consultant Psychiatrist.

The President affirmed that Prof. Makanjuola’s focus on research in the field of medicine and steady influence across the country and beyond contributed greatly to building and sustenance of many medical facilities, particularly in psychiatry, while his advocacy for well being of citizens deserves commendation.

As the scholar and author turns 75, President Buhari believes his wealth of experience, knowledge and wisdom will always be relevant, praying that God will grant him longer life and good health.