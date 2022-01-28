Buhari greets ex-Labour Minister, Wogu at 57

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated a former Minister of Labour and Productivity, Dr Emeka Wogu, as he turns 57, Saturady, January 29.

Buhari in a statement signed Friday by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity; Femi Adeshina wished Nwogu more years of health and happiness.

Adeshina said the President recognises the former Minister on his steadfast commitment and service to the country in different positions of leadership.

Buhari joins his family, friends and well-wishers in praying for enduring strength, grace and wisdom to do more for humanity.