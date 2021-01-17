President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with seasoned diplomat and administrator, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, on his 88th birthday on Monday, January 18.

In a congratulatory message by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Sunday, Buhari congratulated the former Secretary-General of the Commonwealth for a life that keeps learning and growing in wisdom, knowledge and experience.

The president acknowledged the worthy contributions of Anyaoku to the development of the country.

According to Buhari, Anyaoku started out as “a young Foreign Service officer and reaching the pinnacle of his career through vision and diligence, and consistently projecting Nigeria as a great nation’’.

The President extolled the statesmanship of Anyaoku in always counselling leaders and the citizenry alike.

He particularly lauded him for bringing a global context to issues and policies and using his extensive network of international friends to support the country’s efforts in deepening good governance, democracy and sustainable development.

Buhari prayed that God would strengthen Anyaoku in good health and grant him the grace for greater support to the nation he loves so much.