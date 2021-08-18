Subscribe
Life and Style

Buhari greets engineer, entrepreneur, Okwuosa at 60

Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Chairman/CEO of Oilserv, Engineer Emeka Okwuosa, as he turns 60 August 19, 2021.

The president pays tribute to the Electronics/Electrical engineer who graduated from the then University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University), and who has built a reputation as an astute administrator, investor, and entrepreneur.

“Okwuosa, the president notes, successfully runs a chain of companies, both within and outside the country, with special interest in the oil and gas industry, playing a major role in the building of the landmark Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) pipeline under construction.

“President Buhari rejoices with the Okwuosa family, their friends, associates and well-wishers on the auspicious occasion, wishing the celebrant long life and prosperity,” a statement by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity), reads.

