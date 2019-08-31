President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Chief David Edebiri, the Esogban of Benin Kingdom, on the occasion of his 90th birthday.

The president’s congratulatory message was contained in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, on Saturday in Abuja.

The statement said that Buhari joined members of the Edebiri family, friends and well-wishers in celebrating ‘an important and respected son of Bini Kingdom’

According to him, many generations of Nigerians have deep appreciation of Chief Edebiri’s devotion to Nigeria’s unity and prosperity over the years.

The president acknowledged Edebiri’s contributions to the development of the country “beginning from his days of activism in the pre-independence period till now that he conscientiously aligns with the vision of this administration to take Nigeria to the next level”.

While noting, with delight, the goodwill and fatherly advice of the elder statesman to his government, he prayed God to grant the Esogban of Benin longer life in joy and good health.