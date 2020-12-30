President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with former Director General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, Dakuku Peterside, ahead of his 50th birthday on December 31.

The president, in a congratulatory message issued by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Wednesday, joined family and friends to celebrate ”the milestone, already lined with lofty achievements, particularly in nation building.”

He rejoiced with the former federal lawmaker, who equally served Rivers as a public servant in many capacities, and had consistently taken up every responsibility with quintessential grace.

Buhari lauded Peterside for using his wealth of knowledge to reform public institutions for greater efficiency.

He noted Peterside’s interest in leadership and politics at an early age when he was still a student, and how through diligence and loyalty, he has risen to recognition at both state and national levels.

He, therefore, urged him to follow his passion of serving the nation and inspiring younger generation to take more interest in governance.

The president also extolled his commitment to learning and sharing knowledge as a consultant to many private and public institutions in the oil and gas industry.

Buhari prayed that the almighty God would grant Peterside good health, strength and more wisdom to keep serving the country and humanity.