President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the resourcefulness and resilience of City People magazine, as it marks 25 years on the newsstands.

The President, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Sunday, congratulated the Publisher, Seye Kehinde, the staff and management of the magazine as well as the media industry in general.

According to the President, attaining quarter of a century is a remarkable milestone, particularly in an industry faced with stiff mortality challenges.

He, however, encouraged the celebrity journalism genre, where City People is a market leader, to ensure that “facts remain sacred, and to celebrate all that is noble, decent and inspiring in our national life”.

He applauded the fact that as part of its year-long celebration, City People has lined up programmes, including profiling icons and personalities who had made marks in different walks of life.

Buhari maintained that such programmes were veritable way of recognising merit and virtues that enhance society.

He wished the magazine and the moving spirits behind it greater successes in the decades ahead