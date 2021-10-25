Buhari greets Chief Dokpesi on birthday

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with media entrepreneur, business mogul and politician, High Chief (Dr) Raymond Aleogho Dokpesi as he celebrates his 70th birthday October 25, 2021.

The President salutes the extra ordinary courage displayed by the communications guru in launching into an uncertain territory, blazing the trail in private media broadcasting and in the process, creating jobs and opportunities for Nigerians, a feat that others have since followed.

President Buhari joins the family, friends and the media industry in celebrating the founder of DAAR Communications, owner of AIT/Raypower broadcasting stations, urging him to continue to use his platforms for the enlightenment of Nigerians as well as forging unity and cohesion in the country.

He prays that Almighty God will bless him with good health and longer life in the service of humanity.