Buhari greets Chief Bewaji Kuku on 75th birthday

President Muhammadu Buhari has warmly felicitated with business woman and politician, Chief Bewaji Kuku, on her 75th birthday, October 19, 2021, joining members of All Progressives Congress (APC) in celebrating with the party stalwart, whose contributions to national development remain commendable.

The President notes the efforts and sacrifices of the politician in pushing for more participation of women in politics and governance by actively staying in the frontline, including serving as member of Policy, Research and Strategy Directorate of the APC Presidential Council in 2015.

President Buhari congratulates the party chieftain on her courage and foresight in setting up and managing businesses over many years, and supporting government efforts in stimulating the economy by growing Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

The President prays for good health and prosperity of Chief Kuku.