Buhari greets Awujale at 89, commends his dedication to the welfare of his people

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent birthday greetings to Ọba Sikiru Kayọde Adetọna, the Awùjalẹ̀ of the Ijẹbu Kingdom, Ogun State, as he marks his 89th birthday, describing him as one of the most remarkable personalities in Nigeria.

In a message on Wednesday, President Buhari praised the qualities of the Ijebu traditional ruler for his dedication to the welfare of his people and the country at large, saying:

“Your dedication to the welfare of your subjects and our country and its people is highly appreciated. Your vision, warmth and commitment to your friends is incomparable. I’am very proud of my relationship with Your Majesty. May you continue to lead a long and healthy life.”

President Buhari prayed to Allah to give the Awujale the strength and health to reach all his goals, urging him to continue making his numerous efforts for our nation’s progress.